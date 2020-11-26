A SOUTH KOREAN man who masterminded the country’s largest online sex abuse ring has been jailed for 40 years.

-- Advertisement --



Cho Ju-bin’s online network blackmailed 74 people, including 16 underage girls, into sharing sexual videos which were then sold to the secret group’s 10,000 members for prices of up to $1200. Seoul’s district court ruled that Cho ‘widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims’.

The 25-year-old college graduate and his network of accomplices used secret chat rooms on the Telegram app to distribute the material, and the case has highlighted the dark world of digital exploitation in Korea and the wider world. The police took the unusual step of naming Cho after five million people signed a petition demanding that his anonymity be lifted.

Alongside the ringleader’s 40 year sentence, five other network operators received sentences of between 7 and 15 years. Police have arrested another 124 people as part of their investigation into the elaborate abuse ring that shocked South Korea.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ringleader of Online Sex Abuse Network Jailed for 40 Years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.