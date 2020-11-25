A mutant strain of ‘zombie mink’ rise from the grave in Denmark in a grizzly scene

You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s a scene from a bad horror movie, but hoards of culled mink in Denmark have begun resurfacing from graves in after being exterminated following a break-out of a mutant Covid-19 strain.

Danish broadcaster DR aired the creepy video at the Holstbro military training ground, where the bodies of hundred of culled mink rose to the ground on Monday morning, November 23.

Explaining that this was not “dead zombie mink rising from the grave to extract revenge,” as it was jokingly described by Berlingske daily, police spokesperson Thomas Kristensen assured: “Gases are formed during decomposition, which causes the bodies to swell a little and, in worst cases, they get pushed out of the ground.”

According to DR, mink will now be buried under 2.5 meters (6.5 feet) of soil instead of one.

