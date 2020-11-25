X Factor finalist working as binman due to Covid-19 restrictions

Runner-up X Factor star Andy Abraham has returned to his roots and resumed work as a binman, claiming that his live gigs have dried up during the coronavirus pandemic. Abraham was pipped at the post in the second series of the ITV hit show X Factor in 2005 by Shayne Ward, but went on clinch a record deal with Sony and released four albums.

-- Advertisement --



Abraham has revealed that he is trying to keep himself busy as work in the entertainment industry has dried up due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’m literally singing out there as I was during the X Factor show. I’m back to being the official singing binman, which is kind of cool. I’m just enjoying keeping my feet on the ground.”

The star added: “People are very, very encouraging, they’re really, really happy to see us. I’ve even had people asking me to sing! I have been singing out there and that’s been fun. It kind of makes [people] realise the voice I had back in the day and why they supported me.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “X Factor finalist working as binman”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.