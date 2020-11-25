Warning over slimming product after “fatal adverse reactions”

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), has issued a warning over the use of a particular slimming product after “fatal adverse reactions”.

ACCORDING to AEMPS, the product called Li Da Daidaihua, “illegally” sold on the Internet is “a danger to the health of consumers”.

The Spainsh agency claims that, although it is presented as a “natural” and “supposedly safe” product, in reality it is not.

AEMPS warns the product contains an active principle, sibutramine, which is not declared on its labeling and which has been prohibited since 2010.

“This substance produces an increase in heart rate and blood pressure that can cause arrhythmias, ischemic heart disease and serious vascular accidents”, said the agency.

AEMPS is working to have the slimming product removed from websites and is asking consumers not to buy or use it “as there have been cases of fatal adverse reactions”, most recently a woman.

Health authorities in Australia and the US have also warned of the risks of Li Da Daidaihua.

