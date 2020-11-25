Vijay Madhaparia jailed for diverting £91,000 of customer payments

BANNED developer, Vijay Madhaparia, has been jailed for 27 months after diverting £91,000 (€102,000) of customer payments to his personal account.

Vijay Madhaparia, of Stanmore, North-West London, was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Harrow Crown Court on November 11 after falsifying documents from the tax authorities.

The court heard that Vijay Madhaparia, who received a 10-year ban from running limited companies, was director of Laxmi Development Limited, a building development company incorporated in 2010 based in North-West London.

Laxmi Development, however, was placed into compulsory liquidation in 2015 after the company failed to pay the tax authorities a debt of £124,000 (€139,000), which was later revised to £4.4 million (€4.9 million).

The Official Receiver was initially appointed as Liquidator and further investigations uncovered several instances of misconduct by Vijay Madhaparia.

In 2012, Vijay Madhaparia was disqualified by the court for 3 years after committing health and safety offences and despite being disqualified, he continued to act as a director and took on various construction and development projects until Laxmi Development was dissolved in September 2013 after the company had failed to file company records.

To get Laxmi Development reinstated, Vijay Madhaparia submitted company accounts in breach of his disqualification, which he falsely claimed had been audited and prepared by regulated accountants. This allowed the building development company to be restored to the Companies Register and receive generous VAT repayments from the tax authorities.

Further enquiries uncovered that Vijay Madhaparia had taken on two renovation contracts in 2015 despite Laxmi Development having been wound-up, and he did so without informing the Official Receiver. Vijay Madhaparia then proceeded to siphon £91,000 (€102,000) worth of payments for the renovation works into his personal account which he had spent on holidays and gambling, depriving his creditors of payment.

Also in breach of his disqualification, Vijay Madhaparia incorporated Classy Junction Ltd in February 2014. Just over a year later, in September 2015, the company dissolved and Vijay Madhaparia failed to file any documents relating to Classy Junction Ltd.

In court, his conduct was described as “a sustained, deliberate and repeated pattern of calculated deliberate deceit and dishonesty committed over a number of years” by the judge.

Ian West, Chief Investigator for the Insolvency Service, said: “Vijay Madhaparia has been jailed for a significant amount of time after the court recognised the severity of his numerous misconduct offences.

“His sentence should serve as a stark warning to other directors that you could be criminally prosecuted for offences against insolvency and company director law.”

