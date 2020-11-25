Valencia looks for Three Kings alternatives

VALENCIA looks for alternatives to the Three Kings Parade



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced in a TV address on Tuesday, November 24 that it is not advisable for local governments to organise large-scale events, although he did not expressly prohibit them.

Nevertheless, the mayor of Valencia Joan Ribó, said on Wednesday that “if the Government is not in favour of celebrating the Three Kings Parade, as we have always said, we will scrupulously attend to what the authorities tell us.”

Ribó has now asked citizens for a few days for his ministers to consider alternatives to the iconic parade.

“We are now going to study how to solve this,” he said, “and as far as possible we will carry out alternative activities.”

