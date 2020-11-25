URGENT appeal for missing mum and sick baby in need of urgent medical attention



Police in the West Midlands have launched an urgent appeal for a young mum and her two children, one of who requires urgent medical attention.

Michaela Pulova, 23, and her children, one-year-old Amelya Pulova and four-month-old David went missing at around 7:30pm on Tuesday. West Midlands Police believe the young family could be in the Oldbury or Smethwick areas of Birmingham.

Michaela is described as being 5ft 4in tall and of slim build.

A WMP spokesman said: ‘David requires urgent medical attention so we really need to find them as soon as possible.

‘It’s thought the family could be in the Oldbury or Smethwick area of Sandwell and we need to make sure they’re safe’.

