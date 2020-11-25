UAE To Stop Visas From 13 Mainly Muslim Countries over security concerns.



In a document released, dated November 18, sent in an immigration circular to a state-owned park in the United Arab Emirates, it has been revealed that from that date, authorities in the UAE have temporarily ceased to give visas to citizens of 13 countries, mostly Muslim, whilst now citing the reasons behind the move, it is claimed to be security linked.

The countries listed, whose citizens will be refused employment or visit visas, include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Lebanon, Iraq, Tunisia, Turkey, Kenya, and Algeria.

