TOP Football Stars Object To EA Sports’ FIFA 21 Video Game Using Their Likeness saying they never gave Consent.



Top football stars including Tottenham’s Gareth Bale, and AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are among players claiming EA Sports and FIFPro are using their likenesses in video games, such as FIFA 21, without their personal consent.

In general, whenever a player signs a contract with a club, that club then owns the players’ image rights, photographs, name, physical details, and likeness, which means the club is then legally free to use those players’ image rights in any contract they might sign with a third-party partner.

The dilemma arising here is that EA Sports are the official video game partners of Spurs and AC Milan, the clubs that the two players, Bale, and Ibrahimovic, are under contract to.

Posting in his official Twitter account, on Monday, November 23, Ibrahimovic wrote, “Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face, @FIFpro? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am, I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver. And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me”.

Another of his tweets read, “Somebody is making a profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate”.

The controversy surrounding the usage of individual image rights in video games, came to the fore when it was highlighted that David Beckham will earn £40m for a three-year contract with EA Sport to use his likeness in FIFA 21, more than he ever earned whilst playing for PSG, or Man Utd.

