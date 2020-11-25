Tiny owl found hiding inside the Rockefeller Christmas tree

A TINY saw-whet owl found inside the branches of the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City was released into the wild on Tuesday, November 24, having been nursed back to health.

The saw-whet owl, nicknamed Rockefeller, was found on November 14 when the tree was hauled into position in Manhattan.

The little bird is believed to have travelled in the branches all the way down from Oneonta in upstate New York on a three-day trip.

When workers began moving it to its upright position, they found the little bird.

Saw-whet owls live in conifer forests and only grow around eight inches tall, weighing under three and a half ounces.

On Tuesday wildlife experts at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, near Saugerties, released the tiny owl into the wild.

Rockefeller was hesitant at first, perching on the hand of the Ellen Kalish, director of the wildlife centre.

After looking around, Rockefeller realised she was free and flew off into the surrounding forest.

‘Rocky’s release was a success!’ the centre tweeted.

‘She’s a tough little bird and we’re happy to see her back in the wild. She will feel your love & support through her journey south.’

