The Weeknd accuses Grammy Awards of corruption

SINGER The Weeknd has accused the Grammy Awards of being corrupt after failing to achieve any nominations despite being a major favourite.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” the Canadian pop star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, tweeted hours after the candidates for the 63rd edition of the Grammys awards were revealed.

They will be awarded on January 31, 2021.

The absence of The Weeknd from all of the more than 80 categories- was greeted with surprise by the international music industry. His latest album After Hours, including the 2019 single Blinding Lights, is considered one of the best jobs of the year and has earned him awards at the MTV VMA, American Music Awards or Billboard Music Awards.

In February 2021, he is booked to star in the music show at the Super Bowl, the most celebrated television event of the year in the United States.

The Grammys owe their prestige to being chosen by experts in the music industry regardless of commercial objectives, it is still surprising that The Weeknd does not have a single nomination, which is why he has accused the Grammy Awards of corruption.

The singer shocked fans with his appearance at the American Music Awards, to which he arrived with injuries to his eyes and mouth and sporting bandages which covered the rest of his face, he can be seen on his Instagram profile with his awards.

Some fans showed concern at his appearance, but most believe that it is part of the visual concept of his album, which is a kind of timeline in which the physical damage the artist sustains gets worse as it goes along.

To understand this better, one only needs to see the videoclips of his music in the following order: ‘Heartless’, ‘Blinding lights’, ‘In your eyes’, ‘Too late’ and another clip which is yet to be launched. Be warned, his videos are not to everyone’s taste.

