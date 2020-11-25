The rains return to Malaga

THE weather in Malaga will change as of this Wednesday, November 25, with the arrival of a typical autumn storm, formed in the Atlantic, which will bring rains that will spread throughout the province in the coming days.

Given the forecast that they may be strong, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow alert for rainfall.

According to the Aemet prediction, the rains will be mostly on Wednesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 26.

The weather warning is activated from 6pm on Wednesday and will remain active until 3pm on Thursday.

It will mainly affect the regions of Ronda, Valle del Guadalhorce and Costa del Sol, including the capital, although as of midnight on Wednesday it will also include Axarquía.

The warning is triggered by heavy rainfall and storms, given the risk of 25 litres per square meter falling in an hour (up to 70 litres over 12 hours).

