THE Pope Declares 127 Spanish Civil War Dead To Be Martyrs, they will now be beatified.



It was announced by the Vatican, on Tuesday, November 24, that Pope Francis, following a meeting with Cardinal-designate Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, has declared that 127 men and women from the Archdiocese of Cordoba, executed during the Spanish Civil War that lasted from 1936 to 1939, have been recognised by the Catholic Church, and they should be declared martyrs, and will now be beatified.

The founder of the schools of Ave Maria, in Granada, Spanish Fr. Andres Manjon, born in 1846, and died in 1923, was also recognised by Pope Francis, for his heroic virtues.

