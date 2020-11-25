JIHADISTS linked to suspected terror attack in Swiss department store



Police arrested a Swiss national on Tuesday, November 24 at around 2pm at the Manor department store in Lugano in the Ticino region, after the 28-year-old woman slit one shopper’s throat and tried to strangle another. Police sources said the Italian-speaking suspect was investigated for ‘jihadist terrorism’ in 2017.

The federal attorney-general’s office said: ‘A department store in Lugano was the scene of a suspected terrorist-motivated attack on several people.’

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said: ‘My thoughts are with the victims wishing them a full & swift recovery. We stand with Switzerland in these difficult hours.’

This comes after two suspected jidahists were arrested near Zurich earlier this month over possible links to the jihadist attack that took place in Vienna on November 2nd.

Both victims of Saturday’s incident are said to be recovering in hospital.

