SPANISH Football Legend David Villa Accused Of Sexual Assault by an intern at New York City FC.



David Villa, the Spanish international team’s top scorer, and World Cup winner in 2010, has been accused of sexual assault by Skyler Badillo, who was an intern during ex-Barcelona star Villa’s time with MLS club, New York City FC, between 2014 and 2018, with Badillo, who was 20-years-old when she started her internship in 2018.

In an interview, Badillo said, “I thought I was getting the opportunity of a lifetime when I got that internship. What I got was David Villa touching me every f***ing day, and my bosses thinking it was great comedic material”.

Badillo also alleges Villa offered her alcohol, whilst under the legal age in the US of 21.

She spoke of another time whilst preparing the football pitch with Kevin Christen, the club’s 38-year-old trainer, “I was just cutting tape, getting tape ready for the Monday morning training, because there wasn’t a lot to do. I was standing there and my back was to David. He got up and walked up behind me and put his hands on my hips and sort of pressed me into the counter I was standing at and whispered, into my ear, that I should ‘be careful of men in the city’, and then he just left, I looked at Kevin and Kevin was looking at me. He’d seen the entire thing.”

A spokesman for David Villa stated, “While David has never faced this type of issue before, he appreciates the seriousness of this matter and believes it is important to encourage people to speak out about their concerns. When David first learned of this situation two years after he had already left the team, he fully cooperated with the investigation and as he has said from the beginning, any allegations of inappropriate behavior are untrue.”

