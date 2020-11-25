Spanish Coronavirus Vaccination Drive to Prioritize on Care Home Residents.

Senior care home residents and centres for people with disabilities, as well as their caregivers, will be prioritized in Spain’s coronavirus vaccination drive. The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 24, by Health Minister Salvador Illa following a Cabinet meeting that approved the new immunization plan for the Spanish population.

Under the plan, the vaccine will be available free of charge at 13,000 administration points in public healthcare centres across Spain. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said last week that “a very substantial part of the Spanish population could be vaccinated with all due guarantees during the first quarter of 2021.” Health authorities are expecting the first doses to arrive in January, after the Spanish medicines regulatory agency, the AEMPS, authorizes the vaccines which are currently under review.

Spain hopes to have 20 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by early next year, said Health Minister Salvador Illa on Tuesday. The two-dose treatment could immunize 10 million people in a country where the coronavirus has infected over a million and killed close to 39,000, according to official figures, although the real number is believed to be much higher.

