Spanish Climber to Pay Tribute to Elderly COVID-19 Victims

Carlos Soria, aged 81, will climb the Dhaulagiri mountain in Nepal this spring, in order to pay tribute to the elderly COVID-19 victims. Dhaulagiri is the seventh highest peak in the world.

Soria in his 81 years has astonishingly already climbed 13 of the world’s highest mountains, and only Dhaulagiri is missing from his collection.

Soria is worried about having sufficient strength to make the impressive climb but is set to make his attempt on the mountain in spring. Soria said, “I will do it for the elderly who have fallen to the pandemic.”

