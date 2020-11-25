Snapchat to pay top dollars for most-watched videos

POPULAR photo messaging platform Snapchat has launched a feature to take on TikTok and will pay $1 million per day to the creators of the most-watched videos.

The newly-launched feature, called Spotlight, is available in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France, with more countries coming soon.

“Spotlight is designed to reward creativity in a fair and fun way, and we’re distributing over $1 million to Snapchatters every day until the end of 2020” the company said.

Snapchatters must be 16 or older, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to be able to create videos. The videos can be up to 60 seconds long and cannot be watermarked.

Earnings are determined by a formula which rewards Snapchatters primarily based on the total number of unique video views a Snap gets in a given day (calculated using Pacific Time) as compared to the performance of other Snaps that day. This will see the most popular creators and their viral posts earning money like on Chinese short video making App TikTok.

To appear on Spotlight, all Snaps must adhere to the Community Guidelines, which prohibit the spread of false information (including conspiracy theories), misleading content, hate speech, explicit or profane content, bullying, harassment, violence and others.

The rewards will serve as content moderation, encouraging good behaviour while discouraging the hate speech and misinformation seen on Facebook and Twitter.

The disappearing-photos app, directed by Evan Spiegel, 30, had previously been copied by Instagram and Facebook, but this time, they are the ones mimicking TikTok and Instagram’s Reels.

Spotlight will take the place of what was previously the Shows tab on Snapchat, making it immediately visible to its more than 250 million daily active users.

Following the announcement, shares of Snapchat’s parent company Snap, Inc. were up by 4.2 per cent.

