Salon Varietes has to amend programme again due to State of Alarm

ONCE again, due to the extension of the State of Alarm in Andalucia, the Salon Varietes in Fuengirola has had to postpone its late November and early December shows but still hopes to be able to warm up the Christmas period with a number of special events.

Planned, but subject to change are the following;

Friday December 11, A tribute to Cliff Richard and the Carpenters

Saturday December 12 and Sunday December 13, The Honky Tonk Cats (Rolling Stones tribute)

December 18 to 23 and January 2 to 5, the Christmas Pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and this year, it really is appropriate to say Oh yes, it is or sadly Oh no it isn’t!

Visit www.salonvarietestheatre.com for latest details.

