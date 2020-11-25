Riogordo takes on new staff to step up anti-Covid measures

Riogordo has hired extra staff to clean and disinfect the streets and public buildings.

MALAGA City Council gave the local authority €23,847.90 to take on extra staff to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Riogordo is one of the 77 Malaga municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants that have received extraordinary aid from the Ministry

led by Juan Marín to face the health crisis, according to delegate for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration in Malaga, Nuria Rodríguez.

Town mayor, Antonio Alés, said in addition to acquiring protective equipment, the cash will be used to buy supplies and hygienic-sanitary products.

