Even though it admits that it may not have funding available, the Mallorca Council wishes to resurrect the 2010 plan to introduce a tram service from Palma to the Airport and also extend an existing route so, it is reviewing likely costs.

THE Mallorca Council has announced that it will pay for the construction of new headquarters for the Mallorca Fire Brigade in the industrial estate in Marratxi thanks to the supply of a suitable plot by the local Council.

A Dutch woman in her 60’s has been arrested for allegedly attacking her husband with a bottle during an argument in their Palma flat as neighbours called the police due to the apparent ferocity of the row and the noise of the attack.

THE Soller Council has plans to create a new multi-storey car park in an effort to reduce the problems with visitor traffic especially during the summer and once built, this will allow for certain streets to be designated pedestrian only.

IT is understood that the finances of the Teatre Principal de Palma have been referred to the Madrid Court of Accounts as although annual audits suggested that the theatre was operating in surplus, up to €1 million appears to be unaccounted for.

AS it expects to see a dramatic increase in business in the run up to Christmas, the Marratxí Post Office has extended its opening hours so that instead of closing at 2.30pm, it will remain open for business until 6.30 pm Monday to Friday.

