RAPID AGED WHISKEY as new technology creates a classic aged whiskey in a matter of days.

The Lincoln based Unconventional Distillery has only been around for a short time but is using new technology to create a stir. The Distillery in North Hykeham is one of only two in the world to be able to rapid age whiskey.

According to The Lincolnite, “Unconventional Distillery has mastered a way to transform new whiskey and give it a blended flavour, the kind you would expect from something that has been resting in a barrel for several years.”

The distillery uses technology to age the Whiskey and give it the flavour of a classic eight-year-old Whiskey in a matter of days. The technology uses light, sound, and heat.

Unconventional Owner, Sam Owen said, “Our rapid aged whiskey allows us to experiment with unique flavours, that we are confident go against expectations, and appeal to both whiskey connoisseurs and the curious alike.”

