PORTUGAL Records Lowest Covid-19 Cases For 13 Days in the latest report on the virus.



Portugal, today, Wednesday, November 25, recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in the last 13 days, 3,919 new cases, showing that numbers are slowly coming down, easing the pressure on the hospital and health systems.

The reported total number of deaths from the virus is still high at 85, but with fewer cases, this figure is expected to reduce over the next week, giving the health services some glimmer of hope, with added information that the number of people showing a positive test but then testing negative, increased to 7,406 in the last 24 hours, which means the number of “active” cases has dropped.

Hospitals are still struggling to cope, with more than 500 patients in the ICUs, and another 34 admitted today, whereas yesterday, there were 90 admissions, marking a drop again today in hospital admissions.

When questioned about the proposed vaccine, Marta Temido, the health minister, stated, “We know the Armed Forces and Civil Protection are involved in the operation, that TAP (Portugal’s national airline), has made itself available to support transport, but the strategy for large scale immunisation is still unclear and, according to director-general of health Graça Freitas, will go through pharmacies. The vaccines that are part of the agreements made by the European Commission are already ordered, but it’s not known when they will reach Portugal”.

