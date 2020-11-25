Police issue ‘stop and search’ order after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack

Police issue a ‘stop and search’ order after a teenager was stabbed in a ‘targeted’ attack in Canton, Wales.

DETECTIVES believe this and violent disorder in the city centre at the weekend are not random attacks and that they involve groups of local teenage boys targeting each other.

Emergency Services were called to Broad Street just after 10am on Wednesday, November 25, and a 17-year-old boy was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening and his family have been informed.

A 15-year-old boy from Riverside has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

While inquiries and searches continue, South Wales Police has issued two orders “to keep the public safe”.

The first, a Section 60 Notice gives officers the authority to stop and search anyone in the Canton and Grangetown areas.

A Section 35 dispersal order has also been issued for Canton, Riverside and Grangetown.

Detective Superintendent Esyr Jones said: “Understandably there is once again shock and worry within the community when an incident such as this happens.

“Today’s stabbing and Saturday’s violent disorder in the city centre are not random attacks, they involve groups of local teenage boys targeting each other and we appeal to the community for information.

“We again urge families and community elders to please speak to their children about the dangers of knife crime and to contact South Wales Police if they suspect their child was involved in this, or any other knife crime, incident. Taking these steps could save a life.”

As part of the wider investigation into recent events, families will be visited and offered support to help divert young people away from serious violence and knife crime.

Meetings are also been held with community leaders.

