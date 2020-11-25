Poland registers a worrying 674 COVID deaths in a single day

The new data reported by the Polish Ministry of Health shows that the country has recorded an alarming 674 deaths from Covid-19 in a single day, their highest so far since the beginning of the pandemic.

Poland, which has registered its worst historical data in this second wave, has experienced a huge rise in cases after recording that the total number of positive COVID infections in the country has reached more than 924,000, which is now 15,300 more than reported on Tuesday, November 24.

The government has tightened restrictions in recent weeks and could be set to follow other countries by undertaking nationwide testing for the virus in the hopes of stopping the spread.

