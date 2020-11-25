PAWS For Thought this festive season and help raise money for our furry friends



Shrumba Bar and Restaurant are hosting a fun-filled charity day on Tuesday, December 1 from 5pm to raise funds for two hard-working local animal charities, Finca La Castellana Charity and Red’s Animal Charity.

The event promises fun for all the family with a live DJ playing from 5pm and a wide variety of stalls offering perfume, nails and much, much more. Tickets are available at Shrumba for a December 21 raffle with some amazing prizes, such as a Magnum of Prosecco, wine, cheese boards and meal vouchers.

Every stall on the day will also be donating a raffle prize, and all proceeds go to the animal charities.

