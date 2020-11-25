Trump Pardons His Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Donald Trump has pardoned Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with a Russian official. Trump announced the long-expected pardon in a tweet. His plea was one of the first major courtroom victories for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who had been appointed seven months earlier.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving,” Trump said. Trump is expected to offer pardons to a number of key aides before he leaves office on 20 January.

He has already commuted the sentence of longtime aide Roger Stone, like Flynn, campaign manager Paul Manafort and adviser George Papadopoulos convicted under special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow.

Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison, after being found guilty of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness intimidation. His conviction stands- Flynn had not been sentenced.

