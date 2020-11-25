A NORTH-EAST restaurateur has been banned from running companies for 7 years after owing tax authorities £130,000 (€146,000).

51-year-old Abdul Amin, a restaurant boss from Sunderland, was the sole director of Church View Restaurant Ltd, which was incorporated in July 2014 and traded as Ministers Restaurant on Church View, Sedgefield, in Stockton on Tees.

Amin was the sole director of the company and was required to register Church View Restaurant for tax purposes, however, he failed to register the company and in 2016 was subjected to enquiries by the authorities for unpaid taxes.

Despite the scrutiny placed on Church View Restaurant, the company didn’t pay its tax liabilities, totalling more than £133,000 (€149,000), and this resulted in the tax authorities petitioning for Church View Restaurant’s liquidation.

On October 13, 2020, the Secretary of State accepted a disqualification undertaking from Abdul Amin after he did not dispute that he failed to ensure Church View Restaurant Ltd complied with its statutory tax obligations.

Effective from November 3, 2020, Abdul Amin has been banned for 7 years from directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “North-East restaurateur banned after owing tax authorities £130,000”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.