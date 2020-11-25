New shaded area and sports court for pupils in Velez-Malaga

A new shaded area and sports centre for pupils in Velez-Malaga.

A new shaded area and sports centre is to be installed at the CEIP Andalucía de Velez-Malaga.

The council has allocated €160,000 to provide shelter during the winter and shade during the summer with improved courts so that sports activities can be carried out by children in the town all year round.

Mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, said: “We care about the well-being of our children and we consider it a priority to take care of their educational conditions as well as their safety; therefore we are very satisfied to have made different improvements in response to demand from the educational community and improving the facilities which some centers need so much.”

