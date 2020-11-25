New shaded area and sports court for pupils in Velez-Malaga

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
New shaded area and sports court for pupils in Velez-Malaga
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento Facebook

A new shaded area and sports centre for pupils in Velez-Malaga.

A new shaded area and sports centre is to be installed at the CEIP Andalucía de Velez-Malaga.

-- Advertisement --

The council has allocated €160,000 to provide shelter during the winter and shade during the summer with improved courts so that sports activities can be carried out by children in the town all year round.

Mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, said: “We care about the well-being of our children and we consider it a priority to take care of their educational conditions as well as their safety; therefore we are very satisfied to have made different improvements in response to demand from the educational community and improving the facilities which some centers need so much.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New shaded area and sports court for pupils in Velez-Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleSalon Varietes has to amend programme again due to State of Alarm
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here