Naturist Beach Area Residents Send SOS for Vera Playa

NATURIST beach area residents have sent an SOS for Vera Playa as worrying beach erosion causes flooding danger.

The VeraPlayazul association has been highlighting the problem for some time now but the situation is getting critical. With residents houses only 20 meters from the sea in some cases, there is an imminent risk of flooding, as storms can easily carry water 30 metres.

The ‘Regeneration Project of the beaches of Vera from the mouth of the Almanzora river to the Port of Garrucha’ has stalled and sea erosion can claim 3 meters of beach each year. The VeraPlayazul association has more than 10,000 members and they are determined to find a solution for Vera Playa.

