MUM drops baby in a cesspit and then leaves him to drown moments after giving birth.

A mum, aged 35, from the Ukraine, that has only been identified as Hanna secretly gave birth to her baby after not having registered the pregnancy with any authorities.

-- Advertisement --



Hanna is alleged to have given birth in an outside toilet, before letting the baby fall though the floor and into the excrement filled cesspit, where she left him. The next day Hanna spoke to a neighbour telling him how she had had a still birth and now wanted him to recover the baby from the cesspit and bury it. When speaking to the police, Hanna could not identify if the baby was a boy or a girl.

The 61-year-old neighbour respectfully recovered the body before washing it, wrapping the baby in cloth and then burying the new-born in a shallow grave. The police were called when neighbours noticed that Hanna no longer looked pregnant but had not seen a baby.

Police suspect the new-born was born alive and left to drown. Hanna is expected to be tried for premeditated murder after telling the police the baby was still born but did not know the baby’s gender.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mum Drops Baby in Cesspit and Leaves Him to Drown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.