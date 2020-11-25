Mistique Winter Collection will be unveiled at Ladies Lunch

FOLLOWING two very successful charity fashion shows which raised much needed funds for Alzheimer’s care and Cudeca, fashion specialist Cristina Stiksma of Mistique Moda which has just relocated to new premises in Calahonda is back again.

This time on Tuesday December 1, guests at La Scala restaurant in Elviria can enjoy their new three course Ladies Lunch with Cava and cocktails for €35 which runs from 1pm and there will be a sensational fashion show where Cristina will unveil the Mistique Men and Women’s Winter Collection for all to see.

Reservations must be made in advance at the restaurant but this should be an afternoon to remember.

