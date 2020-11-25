THE rules for the eight-round exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr on Saturday, November 28, are so strict the fight should be for free rather than on pay-per-view.

-- Advertisement --



It hardly seems worth it for the Tyson-Jones fight to be sold on PPV given all the rules.

According to an announcement released earlier Wednesday, November 25, there will no knockouts, and the fight will be halted if either fighter is cut. With the high possibility of a knockout occurring, how is the California State Athletic Commission going to prevent it?

Rounds lasting only 2 minutes instead of 3

No knockouts

Match to be halted if either fighter cut

No winner announced

12 oz gloves

No judges

With all the Tyson-Jones fight rules, it could hurt pay-per-view sales.

There’s a high potential for the referee making a mess of the veterans fight between the 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones.

This could hurt Tyson more than Jones if the contest is marred by an overinvolved referee.

Tyson wants to continue doing exhibition matches behind the Jones fight, and boxing fans are going to be less encouraged at paying to see his fights in the future if they know there will be rules preventing knockouts and winners.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr Exhibition Match”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.