A man has been arrested for trying to “disfigure” his wife who was planning to leave him in a horrific attack with a razor blade in Alicante.

THE victim was hospitalised with deep cuts to her face, neck and arms, and is said to be “out of danger”.

-- Advertisement --



National Police arrested a 44-year-old Moroccan man in the street near the couple’s home at 8.45am on Wednesday, November 25.

The 32-year-old woman, also Moroccan, was treated at the scene and transferred to the General Hospital of Alicante where she “remains stable, according to police sources.

The same sources said the suspect wanted to “disfigure” his wife who intended to leave him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man tries to “disfigure” wife with razor blade”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.