Man sexually abused daughter and faked kidnapping

A MAN was arrested in Madrid for sexually abusing his daughter for three years and faking she had been kidnapped so he could collect the ransom.

-- Advertisement --



National Police launched the investigation in October when a young woman called 091 to report an assault at the home where her sister, aged 17, lived with her parents in the Madrid district of Carabanchel.

She said her father had called her saying he had just received videos in which her sister appeared naked and gagged, and messages demanding a €1,000 ransom.

When officers arrived at the address, they found the girl lying on the bed, drowsy and disoriented, with a deep cut on her hand.

She told them that she had been attacked by a man with a large knife who handcuffed her and covered her head, then forced her to undress, took photos of her, and then forced her to record messages with her own phone, demanding that each of her parents pay the attacker €500 by bank transfer to prevent her being kidnapped.

She also claimed that he had taken a mobile phone, a laptop, a tablet, cash and a debit card.

Police checked their statements, but they discovered that the person who had assaulted the girl was her father, who had taken and sent the videos, photos and ransom requests from her phone to his own.

After arresting him, they carried out a search at his workplace, and seized a mobile phone containing videos of a sexual nature involving his daughter, as well as cash.

A search of his home revealed the mobile phone and other items which were ‘stolen’ from his daughter, as well as cable ties, masking tape, ropes, computer storage equipment and pharmacological substances.

An examination of the equipment seized revealed that the girl had repeatedly been sexually abused by her father for at least three years. He was remanded in prison.

They also learned that her mother was aware of the situation and she was also arrested, although she was later released with charges.

National Police are still investigating to determine whether the videos and images were shared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man sexually abused daughter and faked kidnapping”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.