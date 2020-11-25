A 44-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Elche for beating a disabled person he was meant to be caring for.

-- Advertisement --



The man, who is the cousin and legal guardian of the person he assaulted, was arrested by police after they witnessed a fight on a balcony by the Plaza de Benidorm, in the region of Baix Vinalopó, Elche on November 19, around 5 pm.

According to reports, the alleged offender slapped the wheel-chaired person across the face and hit him with a metal object.

Police requested medical assistance for the disabled person and he was transferred to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The police then informed the parents of the victim, who were both of advanced age.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man arrested in Elche for beating a disabled person he was caring for”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.