MADRID Proposes Maximum 10 People in Groups and Curfew Extension to 1.30 am over Christmas.

-- Advertisement --



There is a month left for Christmas and this afternoon’s meeting, November 25, between the central government and the autonomous region of Madrid will decide on which restrictions can be raised over the festive period.

Ministers from Madrid will attend the meeting with several modifications to the restrictions imposed when the coronavirus took hold in the region. The main requirements they are going to ask to be changed are to allow the maximum number of people for family and social meetings on selected days to be expanded to a maximum of 10 and to extend the curfew until 1.30 in the morning.

The federal government has already sent out a draft proposal of restrictions to all regions but it is down to individual communities to make the final decision. Andalucía in southern Spain has already said it will extend the curfew for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve to 1.00 am and will allow toy shops to stay open until 8.00 pm. Other regions are expected to announce similar alterations soon to the restrictive measures in place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Proposes Maximum 10 People in Groups and Curfew Extension to 1.30 am ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.