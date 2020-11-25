Liverpool FC owners FSG ‘looking into’ buying another sports team in USA

LIVERPOOL FC owners FSG are apparently ‘looking into’ different options for their portfolio as they consider buying another sports team in the USA.

FSG, who acquired the Boston Red Sox baseball team in 2002 and took over at Liverpool in 2010, has been making moves in recent months as they look to increase their business options, despite the current COVID pandemic and the damage to the world’s economy.

A potential deal with RedBall is still in the background and one of the key components of that potential deal would be FSG and RedBall adding more European football clubs to their portfolio.

However, FSG also wants to pick up a team from the NFL, NBA, NHL, WNBA and NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League), as another MLB team and NASCAR off the table due to the group already owning stakes in teams from those sports.

