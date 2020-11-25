Legacy of the Lion a musical treat for children of all ages

IF the children have had enough and you would all like an afternoon away from the television over Christmas then the Felipe VI Auditorium (TAF) in Estepona is the place to be on Sunday December 27.

La Barbarie Teatro Musical will be presenting for one afternoon only Legacy of the Lion, a stage musical tribute to the much-loved Lion King.

It’s a story for all ages and the musical which starts at 5pm lasts for 90 minutes with tickets costing €12 and €15 plus booking fee online from the Auditorium.

The adventures of Simba take place on the African savannah and the story is all about the little lion who is the heir to the throne although he is wrongly accused by the evil Scar for his father’s death and he is forced to flee and leave his past behind.

During his exile, he befriends Timon and Pumbaa, the narrators of this story. Simba, full of courage and accompanied by Nala, his childhood friend, will try to return home to regain his throne and restore peace to the kingdom.

The company specialises in musical productions of Disney specials and has been touring Legacy of the Lion for several years around Spain.

Whilst the dialogue is in Spanish, the children will no doubt know the words to the songs and will be delighted with the spectacle and the inventive costumes.

Social distancing and masks will be required during the performance.

