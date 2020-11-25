Kuno the Hero Dog Receives Dickin Medal for Saving British Soldiers

KUNO the hero dog has received the Dickin Medal in a virtual ceremony after saving British soldiers from al Qaeda. The medal is the equivalent of the Victoria Cross, but for animals.

Kuno was in the middle of battle as a military dog and ran though gunfire from al Qaeda insurgents when his British soldiers came under attack in 2019. Kuno suffered severe injuries but changed the course of the battle and saved the lives of his soldiers.

General Jan McLoughlin, PDSA director said, “Kuno is a true hero.

“His actions that day undoubtedly changed the course of a vital mission, saving multiple lives in the process.

“And despite serious, life-changing injuries, he performed his duty without faltering.”

Kuno became the first military dog to receive a prosthetic limb that is custom made. He has now recovered and has retired from active service. He was rehomed after his long recovery was complete and is the 72nd animal to be honoured with the Dickin Medal.

