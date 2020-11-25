Killers of Maria Villar Galaz sentenced to 80 years

KILLERS of Maria Villar Galaz, a Spanish woman murdered in Mexico, sentenced to 80 years



María Villar, niece of the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, Angel Maria Villar, was kidnapped and murdered in September 2016 in Mexico City. Two men, who were arrested for her murder in October 2016, were each sentenced to 80 years in a Mexican prison on Wednesday, November 25.

“Today we have concluded the first trial phase, where both defendants are finally sentenced to 80 years in prison. This sentence means taking another step in the search for justice,” explained the victim’s husband, Brazilian man Cristiano do Vale.

Villar was snatched on September 13 while getting into a taxi in the commercial area of Sante Fe. Her abductors demanded a ransom of €90,000 but, just hours after a first payment of €3,000 was made, the 39-year-old’s body was found in a small village roughly an hour away.

“Today the truth that fills me with satisfaction to see that, despite everything that is said about the country, which we fell in love with and chose to live with a few years ago, has a judicial system in which I trust,” shared Do Vale.

