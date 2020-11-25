Jewellery thief caught red-handed

NATIONAL POLICE arrested a jewellery thief who was caught red-handed stealing a necklace from another woman in Madrid.

The National Police officers caught her while patrolling the streets of Leganes. They observed suspicious behaviour between two women and saw one of them snatching a gold chain from the other, before fleeing the area. They pursued and detained her, recovering the chain which was worth around €600.

They also located two gold rings, one of them with precious stones, in a pawn shop in Fuenlabrada, which had presumably been stolen by the same method, which consists of approaching the victim, often elderly, in a secluded area, and then hugging them, making proposals of a sexual nature or asking for help. This distracts the victim, making it easier to steal their jewellery or money. The stolen jewellery is often sold in pawn shops and on second hand markets.

