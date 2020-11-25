Invitation issued for Municipalities to Join the Guadalinfo Network

AN invitation has been issued for municipalities to join the Guadalinfo Network in Almeria.

Maribel Sánchez Torregrosa, delegate for the Junta de Andalucía in Almería, visited the Casa Ibañez Museum in Olula del Río. He invited municipalities to join the network which in Almeria has over 120,000 users and nearly 100 centres.

Carmen Navarro, Deputy for Economic Development also attended the event and spoke of the importance of the growing network and said, “Guadalinfo is a window that opens the world to municipalities and their neighbours. These centres are a great opportunity for residents to carry out procedures ‘online’, avoid travel and are a great lever for digital literacy and the development of municipalities.”

