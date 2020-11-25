HUGE Cyclone Heading For Southern India as the Country Braces Itself.

Residents in parts of Southern India have been advised to head to higher ground, or get to evacuation centres, as a massive cyclone heads their way, with the Meteorological Department saying the storm is forecast to hit the coast tonight, Wednesday, November 25, mainly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry states, with torrential downpours, and winds up to 75 miles per hour, and gusts up to 145 miles per hour, bringing with it likely devastation to houses, trees, crops, and telephone poles.

India’s National Disaster Response Force’s director, SN Pradhan, stated thousands of emergency service personnel are on alert, expecting widespread damage, with trains and flights temporarily cancelled.

Kiran Bedi, responsible for the Puducherry region, said in a Twitter video message, “Move to high places wherever you have to. There are relief centres. Please move there”.

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital, the authorities have closed the airport until Thursday, as a precaution, and hoping to avert a similar disaster to the one in 2015, when floods killed 430 people.

Southern India is a region with a history of being targetted by cyclones, in May this year, 100 people died during the worst cyclone to hit Eastern India in 10 years, Cyclone Amphan.

