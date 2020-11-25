Half Body Amputation for Teen After Horrific Accident

A HALF body amputation was performed on a teenager after a horrific work accident left him fighting for his life.

Loren Schauers, aged 19, from Montana USA, was crushed by the forklift truck that he had been driving, after falling from a bridge. Loren had been performing maintenance work on the bridge when cars started to ignore the traffic lights for the roadworks and forced their way through. This edged Loren’s forklift closer to the edge of the bridge before it finally fell.

Loren got caught in the forklift as it fell and after falling 50 ft it crushed him. According to The Metro Loren “had completely lost his right forearm and hand, broken his right collarbone, suffered a pulmonary embolism, which is a blockage in his lung artery, and required a breathing tube. His lower body was completely crushed and he decided to allow doctors perform amputate everything below his waist.”

Loren has fought hard and decided that the half body amputation would save his life, he said, “It wasn’t a hard choice to have half of my body amputated – it was basically a choice of living or dying.

‘With Sabia assuring to stay by my side no matter what and all my immediate family being around me, it really wasn’t a hard choice for me!

“I was conscious the whole time. My eyes were wide open and I saw the forklift come down and land on my hips and my right forearm.”

Loren is recovering well and adapting to his new life with innovation and bravery. Sabia is still by his side and the couple will marry soon.

