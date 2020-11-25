Habaneras is celebrating Black Friday by giving its customers the chance to win 12 prizes worth up to €1,000 for only €1. The Shopping Centre is preparing the blackest day of the year in a very special way with incredible discounts and huge prizes valued at €1,000.

The Habaneras Shopping Centre, managed by MVGM, has organised a very special Black Friday for all of its customers and visitors. In this unusual year, the Shopping Centre management would like, now more than ever, to reward the loyalty of its customers not only with major discounts, but with enticing prizes as well.

T_h_a_t_’s_ _w_h_y_ _this Friday, 27 November, known as the blackest Friday of the year, will be a very special day in which all of the Habaneras customers will have the opportunity to win an iPhone valued at 1,000 euros, perfumes valued at 100 euros, the best fashion accessories and decorations, and a lovely dinner—all of this for only 1 euro.

To walk away with one of these incredible prizes, all customers have to do is take advantage of discounts up to 70% offered by the different brands in the shopping centre and pay attention to the Habaneras social media and the Habaneras [H]App. Here, every hour during the day of the 27th, directions will be given to the place where a hostess will be available to hand out some of these fantastic prizes in exchange for 1 euro and a look at a shopping receipt from 27 November with 20 euros in purchases.

We know you’re interested, so don’t forget to check out the complete list of prizes that you can take home from Habaneras on 27 November on their website (www.habaneras.es) and pay attention to their social media accounts, since every hour you can win incredible products by being the first to arrive at the hostess’s location.

There may be lots of Black Fridays, but t_h_e_r_e_’s_ _only one like Black Friday at Habaneras Shopping Centre in Torrevieja!