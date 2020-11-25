Guardia Civil arrest a man who stabbed a woman and stole her handbag

GUARDIA Civil arrest a 27-year-old man who stabbed a woman and stole her handbag in the town of Alberic, in the region of La Ribera, Valencia.

Upon hearing about the violent assault and robbery, officers began an investigation to find the perpetrator who is reported to have stabbed the woman in the neck as he grabbed her handbag.

It became apparent to officers that were chasing a man linked to two previous crimes and were said to have been pursuing him for some time.

The man had breached a restraining order on his partner on November 1 and then carried out a similar theft using a weapon at the Alberic metro station.

