Germany breaks record with 410 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

GERMANY sadly breaks its record with 410 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours and adds more than 18,000 new cases.

According to data published on Wednesday, November 25, by the Robert Koch Institute tasked with tracking infectious diseases in Germany, 18,633 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours along with the alarming figure of 410 deaths, which has surpassed the previous record for deaths in a 24-hour period.

The new daily infections recorded has exceeded the 13,554 reported on Tuesday, November 24, and the 249 deaths registered.

The death toll of 410 exceeds the record reached in Germany on April 16, when 315 deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

