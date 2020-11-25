Free Vegetables in Cuevas Del Almanzora to Protest Low Prices

FREE vegetables delivered across Cuevas Del Almanzora to protest the low prices that farmers are receiving.

The low prices that are being driven by unfair and unregulated competition from other countries have united the whole agricultural sector. This latest protest saw vegetables delivered to residents on Wednesday 25.

Farmers said that, “ASAJA in collaboration with companies in the area such as Tomasol, Agrícola Navarro de Haro, Frutas Candil and La Granja Puerto Blanco will distribute tomatoes, courgettes and lettuces in protest at the current situation of low prices that affects the entire horticultural sector in recent weeks”

November 18 was the turn of La Molina, in El Ejido, where cucumbers were piled high in the streets to protest the low prices.

