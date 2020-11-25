France to ease Covid restrictions over the holidays

FRANCE is set to ease the current Covid restrictions over the Christmas Holidays



French President Emmanuel Macron gave citizens a real reason to shout “Joyeux Noel!” as he announced a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in a television address on Tuesday, November 24. Beginning on Saturday, shops, cinemas and theatres can all reopen in the run-up to Christmas.

The leader announced that while the 9pm to 7am curfew will remain in place, French citizens will be allowed to exercise outside their homes for up to three hours and that indoor religious services catering for up to 30 people can resume.

Although a government spokesperson warned last week that an end to lockdown was unlikely, saying that ‘we are not at all near ending the lockdown, we’re still far from it even,’ the President has said that the ‘slight relaxing of lockdown’ can be seen as a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.

